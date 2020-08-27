Botched Kanpur raid: Audio clips point to ‘nexus’ between SO and Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10.

NEARLY TWO months after gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides killed eight policemen, including circle officer Devendra Mishra, in a shootout in Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 3, two new audio clips of purported telephonic conversations have surfaced between the then SSP Dinesh Kumar P and the then Choubeypur Station Officer Vinay Tiwari while the shootout was going on.

In one of the recordings, the SO is purportedly heard talking to the SSP, who is asking him how many people are firing from the other side and later is also heard saying that someone from the police station may have informed Dubey about the raid. Tiwari, along with a sub-inspector, are lodged in jail facing charge under IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) over their alleged role in alerting Dubey about the police raid, which led to the killing of the police personnel.

In one of the recordings, the SO is purportedly heard telling the SSP, “Around five-seven people are firing. They may be 10… In the dark, it is not clear where the bullets are coming from. The house is in a congested place in the middle of the village…”

The SSP purportedly then says, “Did they know that police force is coming?”

“Yes sir, they knew. It was clear.” the SO says. “Are two people injured?” the SSP asks. “No sir. There are four. The force is scattered. We are figuring out how many are injured…” the SO purportedly says.

The SSP then asks him, “Are you being able to speak to the CO (Circle Officer)?

“No sir. This is his phone which was left in the car. The other phone is with him, but is not being picked up,” the SO says. “What ammunition do they have?” the SSP asks.

“They are firing from 315 (.315 rifle) and pistols. They are also hurling bombs… They have halted for now,” the SO is heard saying. “Did you know that they have so much ammunition?” the SSP asks.

“I had an inkling. Hence, I had informed you…” the SO says.

“You did not tell me they will throw bombs. And that they have so many people and ammunition,” the SSP purportedly says.

“You regroup and evacuate the injured. Also, keep safe from them. We are coming…” the SSP says.

In the second audio clip, the SSP asks if the police personnel have been able to regroup.

The SO says, “No, sir. The situation is the same as earlier… We are quiet now… We don’t know who all have bullet injuries and where they are. All of us are scattered.”

The SSP then asks, “Had you reached inside his (Dubey’s) house or what?” “No, sir. We were in the lane near his house. We had dispersed. They were on the terrace and were awake,” the SO says. The SSP then says, “This means someone from your police station had informed them that police team is coming.”

“I don’t know, sir,” the SO purportedly says.

“How many people are inside?” the SSP asks. “There are around 15 people inside. I am not sure… Send as much force as possible,” the SO says.

“I am myself coming,” says the SSP and asks the SO to call other police personnel who are ambushed.

“The calls are not being received,” says the SO. The SSP, then says, “We are reaching.”

Contacted by The Indian Express, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, “All evidence which is in the public domain, including audio recordings, will be part of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, another person was arrested in connection with the attack on a police team in Bikru in July in which eight police personnel were killed. The person was identified as Bablu Musalman alias Islam Baig (28). Police officers said his name cropped up during the probe.

“He was arrested on Wednesday and carried a reward of Rs 25,000,” said SHO, Choubeypur, Krishna Mohan Ray.

