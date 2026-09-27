‘It was my dream to get a govt teacher job… kept trying’: Meet Vijay who failed 26 times, and triumphed at 59

At 59 years and seven months old, Baghpat resident Vijay Kumar Sharma will embark on a new chapter of his life from Monday — stepping in as an assistant teacher at a government-aided school after spending nearly four decades teaching in private schools.

Sharma cleared the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination this year and will now join Inter College Ailum, a government-aided higher secondary school in Shamli district, located 15 km from his residence at Barawad village in Baghpat district. He will teach Sanskrit to students up to Class X.

“It was always my dream to get a government job as a teacher, and I made several attempts over the last 27 years. I kept giving the exams, and now, at the age of 59, my dream has finally come true,” said Sharma, a father of five, including three daughters, after clearing the exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC).