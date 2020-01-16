VHP to felicitate ‘karsevaks’ of 1990s Ram temple movement

While the Ayodhya unit of VHP had already felicitated such families last month, other units are likely to follow suit.(Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) While the Ayodhya unit of VHP had already felicitated such families last month, other units are likely to follow suit.(Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to felicitate ‘karsevaks’ who were part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the early 1990s, especially families of those who died during the upheaval. Karsevaks were volunteers from various Hindus outfits during the movement.

While the Ayodhya unit of VHP had already felicitated such families last month, other units are likely to follow suit. Sources informed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was preparing of a list karsevaks.

“Ab satya ki vijay ho gayi hai, Mandir nirman ka rasta saaf ho gaya hai. Kendriya netritva ki taraf se koi adesh nahi hai, yeh Prant aur jile apne star se ek jagarh Karya Sewakon ko sammanit kar rahe hain. (Truth has prevailed, paving the way for construction of Ram temple. At their level, district and regional units are felicitating karsevaks. However, there is no such order from the central leadership),” said Sharad Sharma, VHP spokesperson in Ayodhya. Sharma added that details of the felicitation programme were likely to be discussed at VHP’s “Marga Darshak” meeting in Prayagraj later this month.

Sources informed that the VHP was also preparing for different events in the state, including “Ram Mahotsava” at the village level from March onwards.

“A lot of events are in the pipeline, but nothing has been finalised,” said a VHP leader in Lucknow.

