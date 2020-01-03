VHP Event: 200 sadhus to converge at Prayagraj to thank PM for Ram temple, Art 370 & CAA

It will be the first meeting of the central Margdarshak Mandal after the verdict on Ram janmabhoomi said a senior VHP functionary of Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image) It will be the first meeting of the central Margdarshak Mandal after the verdict on Ram janmabhoomi said a senior VHP functionary of Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will convene a meeting for its Kendriya Margadarshak Mandal at Parade Ground in Prayagraj on January 20. Nearly 200 sadhus from different parts of the country are likely to take part in the meeting, besides bringing in a resolution to thank the central government for several issues, including Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Ram temple. A discussion on Article 29 and 30 of the Constitution, which talks on the protection of interest of minorities, is also likely to take place. The saints may also stress on the need for the same law for all citizens.

“As many as 200 sadhus from all across the country will participate in the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal meeting in Prayagraj on January 20. The meet will have two sessions. While a ‘dhanyavad prastav’ — a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi — will be floated for Article 370, CAA and Ram temple, discussion on three issues, Hindu sanskar and Ghar Vapsi, will also be held,” said Vinod Bansal, VHP national spokesperson.

Bansal said it will be open for saints to take up any other prevailing issue for discussion. They can also direct the VHP to take up the matters further. “The sessions can also include discussions on Article 29 and 30 of the Constitution of India,” he said.

While Article 29 talks about protection of interests of minorities, that is any section of the citizens residing in the territory of India or any part, thereof having a distinct language, script or culture of its own, shall have the right to conserve the same. It also reads that ‘No citizen shall be denied admission into any educational institution maintained by the state or receiving aid of state funds on the grounds only of religion, race, caste, language or any of them’.

Meanwhile, Article 30 of the Constitution speaks about the right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions. “There are various prevailing issues and it is upon the sants to decide that which topics they wish to take up for discussion and deliberations. VHP will then implement it accordingly,” said Bansal. Meanwhile, sources said the topic of population control can also find place in the discussion.

“It will be the first meeting of the central Margdarshak Mandal after the verdict on Ram janmabhoomi. Hence it will be significant as the issue of Ram temple will surely crop up. Apart from that, there are other issues like population rise and cow protection,” said a senior VHP functionary of Uttar Pradesh.

