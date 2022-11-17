scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

VHP, Bajrang Dal members create ruckus at Ram Rahim’s programme

Sentenced to life imprisonment, Ram Rahim is currently out on parole.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh holding online Satsang. (Photo: Videograb/Youtube@Saint MSG)

Members of right-wing Hindu outfits created a ruckus during a ‘satsang’ programme of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim – a murder and rape convict – here on Thursday.

When Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members came to know about the program, they reached the venue and asked them to stop it. Afterwards, they called the police, an officer said.

Police later stopped the programme, which was being held without obtaining prior permission, they said.

Circle Officer, City, Akhand Pratap Singh told PTI that the programme was organised in a marriage lawn located in the Roza police station area.

The Hindu outfits’ members also tore the banners and hoardings of Ram-Rahim installed at the venue, police said.

VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi said besides, thousands of devotees, including women and children, a large number of girls were found to be attending Ram Rahim’s event when he along with the other members reached the venue.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 10:16:24 pm
