VHP chief Alok Kumar slams Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Siyaram-Dham’ promise, recalls 1990 firing

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar Sunday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav of attempting to “defame” the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and questioned his SP government’s efforts to develop the temple town during the five years of his government.
Kumar said, “Akhilesh ji poore ek term ke liye Uttar Pradesh ke Mukhyamantri rahe. Unko batana chahiye ki us samay unhone Ayodhya ke vikas ke liye kya kiya tha (Akhilesh ji was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for a full term. He should explain what he did for Ayodhya’s development during that period).”
Kumar alleged that during the SP regime, Ayodhya remained neglected. “Woh na Ayodhya ke darshan ke liye aaye the… Ayodhya maano ek bhoola-bisra gaon tha. Dhul thi, tuti sadken thi, kuch bhi nahi hua (He neither came to Ayodhya nor paid attention to it. Ayodhya was like a forgotten village. There was dust, broken roads and virtually no development).”
Referring to the 1990 police firing on kar sevaks, he said, “Unke pita ji ke samay Ayodhya mein goliyan chali (During his father’s tenure, bullets were fired in Ayodhya).” He further claimed that the public understood Akhilesh Yadav’s “attempts to defame Ram Janmabhoomi” and “would not forgive him”.
‘Spreading rumours to create discontent’
He called for the police, who are investigating the alleged misappropriation of donations for the Ram temple, to summon the Congress leaders. He urged them to provide documentary evidence and other information supporting their claims that the theft of donations amounts to several thousand crores of rupees.
He noted that Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, asserted that gold, silver, and other valuables are secure.
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“However, the statements from Congress indicated that gold, silver, and other valuables have all disappeared from the temple. How did this total become thousands of crores, and how can it be claimed that all valuables have vanished?” Kumar asked and added that such rumours are being spread to sow discontent in the Hindu samaj, create a sensation, and disturb the country’s atmosphere.
“So I expect the police probing this matter (the Ram temple donation case) should summon those people who are issuing such statements, and ask them to produce documentary evidence and other information available as grounds for their allegations of thousands of crores.”
“And if they failed to produce, and I believe they don’t have any, the police should lodge an FIR against them under section 353 for such rumour mongering which creates distrust, resentment, and decline of faith in the society and is being spread with political reasons and vendetta. Those making baseless remarks to cash in on the opportunity should be investigated,” Kumar said.
The VHP chief added that he has no complaint with those who make allegations backed by facts. But extremists should be punished for their acts, he added.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More