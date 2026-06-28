VHP chief Alok Kumar slams Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Siyaram-Dham’ promise, recalls 1990 firing

Akhilesh’s promise on Ayodhya comes a day after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned the SP and its INDIA bloc ally Congress not to “test the patience of Ram bhakts.” (File Photos)

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar Sunday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav of attempting to “defame” the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and questioned his SP government’s efforts to develop the temple town during the five years of his government.

Kumar was reacting to Yadav’s promise that an SP government would develop Ayodhya as ‘Siyaram-Dham’ in the wake of the row over the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Kumar said, “Akhilesh ji poore ek term ke liye Uttar Pradesh ke Mukhyamantri rahe. Unko batana chahiye ki us samay unhone Ayodhya ke vikas ke liye kya kiya tha (Akhilesh ji was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for a full term. He should explain what he did for Ayodhya’s development during that period).”