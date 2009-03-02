Very filmy

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Written by EXPRESS FEATURES SERVICE | Published: March 2, 2009 12:54:22 am
After wooing one and all with her spot on performance as an earthy and passionate Punjabi girl in Dev D,Mahie Gill is showing the industry that she is a determined and dedicated actor. She has a guest appearance in Anurag Kashyaps Gulaal and has performed two mujra numbers in the film. Mahie shot both these songs in two nights after being severely injured while filming a shot with Kay Kay Menon. It was her sheer talent in dance that carried her through to the extent that even after having a neck injury she performed on the songs in one single take. She impressed everyone on the sets with her determination and sincerity. Were sure shell go a long way,if she keeps it up.

