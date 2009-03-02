Very filmy

Twinkle toes

After wooing one and all with her spot on performance as an earthy and passionate Punjabi girl in Dev D,Mahie Gill is showing the industry that she is a determined and dedicated actor. She has a guest appearance in Anurag Kashyaps Gulaal and has performed two mujra numbers in the film. Mahie shot both these songs in two nights after being severely injured while filming a shot with Kay Kay Menon. It was her sheer talent in dance that carried her through to the extent that even after having a neck injury she performed on the songs in one single take. She impressed everyone on the sets with her determination and sincerity. Were sure shell go a long way,if she keeps it up.

