Venue of Rahul Gandhi’s August 8 event in Prayagraj cancelled; Congress alleges ‘political pressure’

Days before Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi‘s proposed interaction with students in Prayagraj under the Congress’ ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, the trust concerned on Wednesday cancelled the booking of the ground where the event was to be held, despite the party claiming it had obtained prior permission and deposited an advance amount of Rs 51,000.

Documents accessed by The Indian Express show the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, through a letter dated July 30, had sought reservation of the Chaudhary Nehal Singh Cricket Academy ground from August 4 to August 8 for the programme, in which Gandhi was scheduled to address students on August 8.

Handwritten approvals on the application indicate the permission for ground use was given for five days for erection and dismantling of the pandal, subject to payment of Rs 50,000 towards cleaning and levelling charges.

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A receipt issued by the sports complex also shows that the Congress deposited Rs 51,000 through NEFT for the booking.

However, in a letter issued on Wednesday, the Kayastha Pathshala (KP) Trust withdrew the permission, citing an Allahabad High Court order that academic activities should not be disrupted and stating that the event could affect students of two educational institutions. The trust said in the letter that the monsoon could damage the playground and restoration would take several days, disrupting school activities, and advised the Congress to hold the programme after the rainy season or during vacations. It also informed the party that the advance amount would be refunded.

Congress leaders said the Prayagraj district Congress committee received the cancellation letter from the KP Trust, which manages the ground, on Wednesday. According to party sources, the communication came after preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s programme had already begun, with the venue booked and the advance amount deposited. The sources said the party was in touch with the district administration to secure an alternative venue and remained confident that Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with students would go ahead as scheduled on August 8.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai said, “We had prior permission and had submitted the advance money also. Just a few days ago, a marriage function was held on the same ground and there was no objection. If there was any issue, they should not have allotted the ground in the first place.”

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Alleging political interference, Rai said, “This is nothing but a pressure tactic by the BJP, which does not want Rahul Gandhi to address students in Prayagraj. But Gandhi will come, whether or not permission is granted.”

He added that the Congress would seek permission for one of the two other grounds located nearby if the KP ground remained unavailable. Congress sources maintained that the programme would go ahead as planned even if the venue had to be shifted.