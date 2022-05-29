scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Had Congress followed Savarkar, Partition could have been avoided, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath was speaking in Lucknow at the book release of 'Veer Savarkar Jo Bharat ka Vibhajan Rok Sakte They Aur Unki Rahstriya Surakahsa Drishti' in Lucknow on Savarkar's birth anniversary.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
May 29, 2022 4:44:32 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said that had the Congress followed Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the Partition of the country could have been averted.

Yogi also said that Savarkar’s vision can protect the country from any crisis in the future. The chief minister was speaking in Lucknow at the book release of ‘Veer Savarkar Jo Bharat ka Vibhajan Rok Sakte They Aur Unki Rahstriya Surakahsa Drishti’ in Lucknow on Savarkar’s birth anniversary.

In his address, Adityanath said Savarkar did not get the honour he deserved. “Instead of honouring him, the Congress insulted him. Congress tried to insult every national hero including Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” he added.

“I feel that Savarkar’s vision is still relevant for a positive approach and it will remain relevant for years to come because it could prevent any tragedy like the Partition in India in the future. If India has to be protected from any such tragedy, then Savarkar’s philosophy will have to be accepted,” he said, while calling Savarkar a ‘mahanayak’ (hero) of the 20th century.

