Spiritual experience immersed in nature: A ‘Vedic forest’ taking shape in UP’s temple town of Naimisharanya

In an attempt to turn an ancient pilgrimage site into a place offering a slow-paced and more immersive spiritual experience rooted in natural environment to attract not just religious tourists but also nature lovers, the Uttar Pradesh government is coming up with a first-of-its-kind “Vedic forest” in the temple town of Naimisharanya.

The project, named Vedaranyam, located in Sitapur district and nearly 85 km from the state capital, has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 14.09 crore and is being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam as part of the state’s tourism infrastructure push, officials said.

The Vedic forest is being planned over nearly 20 acres, structured around the theme of the four Vedas — Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvaveda — considered among the oldest Hindu scriptures — with each zone interpreted through distinct landscape and design elements, they said.

The first installment of Rs 7.04 crore for the project has already been released, the officials added.

It aims at encouraging longer tourist stays by offering an experience that goes beyond the traditional parikrama routes of the spiritual site, it is learnt.

Located within the Naimisharanya Dham area, the site is being designed as a zoned forest campus, where trees, pathways and open spaces, and not buildings, shape the experience.

“Planned as a structured spiritual landscape, the Vedaranyam project is designed to translate traditional knowledge systems into a physical and experiential space. The layout aligns movement, plantation and activity zones in a manner that gradually draws visitors towards Chakra Teerth, which remains the spiritual core of the region and is believed to anchor its cosmic energy,” said Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, Amrit Abhijat.

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“The zoning of the Vedic forest, along with elements such as meditation areas, Ayurveda based plantation, interpretation spaces and interconnected trails, is intended to create a continuous journey that combines reflection, wellness and learning. This approach is aimed at moving beyond a single point pilgrimage and developing Naimisharanya as a holistic spiritual and wellness destination,” he further informed.

Officials said at the centre of the layout will be the “Brahmasthan”, conceived as the spiritual core of the project.

From there, the movement across the site is aligned towards Chakratirth — the focal point of Naimisharanya’s religious geography. Officials said the planning follows traditional vastu principles, with directional elements guiding both design and visitor flow.

According to the proposed project plan, the Rigveda zone, associated with natural elements such as sun, wind and water, is being envisioned as a largely open and organic space, with minimal structural intervention and relatively simple plantation to retain a nature-first character. The zone is proposed to have an open platform for yoga.

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In contrast, the Yajurveda zone, linked to rituals and discipline, is planned with a more structured layout. Pathways there will be linear and clearly defined, with designated spaces for gathering and activity, and plantation patterns reflecting order.

The Samaveda zone draws from the themes of music and harmony, with curved pathways and balanced landscaping aimed at creating a sense of flow. The area is proposed to include spaces for quiet reflection like meditation and sound experience.

The Atharvaveda zone, associated with healing and daily life, will emphasise wellness, with medicinal and therapeutic plants forming a key component. The design is expected to support slow movement and engagement with Ayurveda-based knowledge.

Officials said the zones are not being developed as isolated sections but as part of a continuous experience, connected through a network of walking trails and loops. “The idea is to allow visitors to transition gradually — from a more natural landscape to structured spaces, then to calming environments, and finally into wellness-focused areas,” said an official.

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The forest area is proposed to have additional thematic areas such as Panchvriksha (five sacred trees) — Mandara, Parijata, Samtanaka, Hari Chandana and Kalpa Vriksha; Ayurveda zone, which would have plants with Ayurvedic properties; and Nakshatra zone (astrological plantation) linking ecological knowledge with spiritual traditions.

A network of interconnected walking trails will allow the visitors to navigate the site in a parikrama-like manner. An audio-guided tree trail is also being planned to explain the significance of different plant species and zones.

Built structures will be minimal and context-specific — limited to cottages, gazebos, yoga areas and a themed entrance. Supporting infrastructure will include natural-finish pathways, toilets, a cafeteria, ticketing facilities and seating areas.

Landscape elements include lotus ponds, tulsi courtyards, stone features and sculptures along with solar lighting, water ATMs and waste management systems.

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Officials said the project is part of a broader effort to position Naimisharanya as a major spiritual tourism hub while encouraging longer stays and more experiential visits.

“Chakrateerth remains central, but the idea is to build an ecosystem around it — linking parikrama routes, wellness spaces and nature-based experiences,” another official said.

If executed as planned, the Vedic forest could mark a shift in pilgrimage sites being developed away from structure-heavy models towards quieter, landscape-driven spaces, where visitors engage with both faith and environment, a tourism expert said.