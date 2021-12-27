‘Curfew at night, lakhs of people at day rallies:’ Varun Gandhi questions priorities of UP government

Continuing his criticism against the BJP-led governments, party MP Varun Gandhi took a strong exception to the imposition of night curfew in view of sharp rise in Covid-19 cases while not restricting public rallies in the poll-bound states. Gandhi urged the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, which has brought back a state-wide night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am from Saturday night, to “honestly decide” its priorities.

“Imposing curfew in the night and calling lakhs of people in rallies during the day – this is beyond the comprehension of the common man,” Gandhi tweeted. “Given Uttar Pradesh’s limited healthcare systems, we have to honestly decide whether our priority is to stop the spread of the dreaded Omicron or show electoral power,” he said.

According to Gandhi, night curfews have a very “limited impact”. Explaining his tweet, Gandhi told The Indian Express: “Maximum transmission typically happens during the day as there are lesser people on the road during the night. Must push to strongly cut down on social gatherings which could emerge as Covid 19 clusters.”

In order to drive home his point, Gandhi cited the central government’s message to Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray-led government last year. He said there’s a need for a holistic strategy “as highlighted by the Centre’s note to Maharashtra government in March 2021 — measures such as night curfews, weekend lockdowns have very limited impact on containing or suppressing transmission. Hence the administration should focus on strict and effective containment strategy.” The Pilibhit MP added: “Policymakers should lead from the front, inspiring the common public to stay at home.”

His remarks come a few days after Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a judge of the Allahabad High Court, drew attention to the rise in cases of the Omicron variant and a possible third wave to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “take strong steps” and consider “stopping and postponing” rallies, meetings and elections.

Gandhi has been critical of the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre for the contentious farm laws which were ultimately withdrawn. He had written to Adityanath seeking relief measures for the distressed and agitating farmers. After the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which led to the death of eight people including four farmers, he had written to the CM again seeking to register a murder case against those involved in the death of farmers and said the protesting farmers should be dealt with restraint and patience. Gandhi had asked Adityanath for a CBI inquiry in the case in a time-bound manner.



Gandhi has also written to the Prime Minister seeking compensation for the dead protesters during the farmer agitation. He also has piloted a private members bill seeking legal guarantee on MSP that ensure a 50 per cent return over the comprehensive cost (C2)of the production and a Rs 1 lakh crore fund to compensate farmers in case they are forced to sell the produce below the MSP at a time when the government is yet to take a decision on it.