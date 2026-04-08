Cough syrup case: 5 women arrested from Varanasi for ‘sending money to prime accused through hawala’

The arrested women have been identified as Vaibhav’s wife Shivangi Jaiswal (28), his mother Radhika Jaiswal (52), Usha Devi (52), Rekha Devi (55), and Babita Singh (50), all residents of Varanasi who live in the vicinity of Shubham’s house. (Express Photo)

Police have arrested five women from Varanasi for allegedly sending money through hawala route to the prime accused in the codeine-based cough syrup racket case, Shubham Jaiswal, who has been absconding since November and is suspected to have fled to Dubai.

Shubham had invested money in six foreign-made liquor shops, the licences for which the five women hold, police claimed, adding they were sending him a portion of the earnings through hawala.

According to police, Jaiswal has been maintaining a lavish lifestyle in Dubai.

These revelations came to light after the arrest of Shubham’s associate Vaibhav Jaiswal on March 30, over his alleged involvement in the hawala racket, police said.