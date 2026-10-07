Varanasi woman says in-laws concealed husband’s HIV status before marriage, four booked

The woman told the police that she got married to the man in February 2024 and that her parents spent around Rs 20 lakh on the wedding.

A 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi has accused her in-laws of concealing her husband’s HIV status at the time of their wedding, claiming they got him married off to her for dowry even as he was undergoing treatment for the disease.

Based on her complaint, the Varanasi police have registered a case against her husband, in-laws and brother-in-law, who are residents of Mau district.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her in-laws threatened her with serious consequences if she disclosed her husband’s medical condition to anyone. She also accused her father-in-law of attempting to sexually assault her and her mother-in-law of supporting him.