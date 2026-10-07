Varanasi woman says in-laws concealed husband’s HIV status before marriage, four booked

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A 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi has accused her in-laws of concealing her husband’s HIV status at the time of their wedding, claiming they got him married off to her for dowry even as he was undergoing treatment for the disease.
Based on her complaint, the Varanasi police have registered a case against her husband, in-laws and brother-in-law, who are residents of Mau district.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that her in-laws threatened her with serious consequences if she disclosed her husband’s medical condition to anyone. She also accused her father-in-law of attempting to sexually assault her and her mother-in-law of supporting him.
The FIR was registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act, and charges of assault or criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty, voyeurism, cruelty and others.
“The victim has produced medical documents in support of her allegations, and we are verifying them,” said an officer posted at the police station concerned.
The woman told the police that she got married to the man in February 2024 and that her parents spent around Rs 20 lakh on the wedding.
A few days after the marriage, she learned that her husband was infected by HIV and had been undergoing medication and treatment in Mau, she claimed.
The woman further alleged that when she questioned her in-laws about her husband’s medical condition, the family members confined her to a room, assaulted her and threatened her with serious consequences. She claimed they told her that if she disclosed the matter to anyone in her parental family, they would kill her.
She further alleged that her in-laws later demanded Rs 5 lakh from her family as dowry, following which her father paid them Rs 2 lakh in cash. Despite this, she claimed, the dowry demands continued.
The woman further alleged that her in-laws secretly recorded objectionable videos of her and later threatened to circulate them. She said she somehow managed to contact her family, escaped from her matrimonial house and returned to her parental home in Varanasi.
She said when she went to her matrimonial home with her father last month demanding to return her belongings and jewellery, her in-laws assaulted them before driving them away.
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