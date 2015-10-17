Varanasi violence: Congress fact-finding team claims RSS, BJP role ‘with SP help’

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi

A fact finding team of the Congress has raised questions on the functioning of police and district administration and has alleged that RSS and BJP played a role in inciting violence in Varanasi earlier this month.

The team led by former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal, Pradeep Jain Aditya and Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Mathur reached Varanasi on Friday. They questioned locals on the route of the march and the spot where the arson had taken place. They also interacted with seers who were part of the march that day.

The team claimed to have collected video recordings of the violence, which would be made basis of their report.

“Some of the facts directly point towards role of RSS and BJP workers, who were backed by the ruling Samajwadi Party. First of all, it is more than a coincidence that the violence took place near Godaulia area, where RSS office is situated,” alleged CLP leader Pradeep Mathur.

“However, most surprising fact that directly points towards role of BJP and RSS is that when vehicles were set ablaze by crowd on that day, a four wheeler of BJP MLA Ravindra Jaiswal was also parked nearby. The protestors torched other vehicles, but left Jaiswal’s vehicle untouched. This means that protestors recognised that vehicle,” Mathur claimed.

Mathur said that they would make this fact as the basis of their report along with the video recordings that according to him show party MLA from Pindra, Ajay Rai, walking peacefully at a distance from the area where violence had taken place. He claimed that the team has also obtained a video recording of policemen indulging in arson.

The team also met Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Balak Das and Santosh Das, who were part of the march that day and claimed that each one was of the view that police have framed Rai and put the entire blame on him.

“The facts collected by us clearly point towards the conspiracy that was hatched between RSS, BJP and Samajwadi Party. We would soon submit our report,” added Mathur.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also decided to change the date of its march to Governor House demanding release of Rai. Instead of October 20, the march of senior Congress leaders from UPCC headquarters to Governor House would now be taken out on October 19.

