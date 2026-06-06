Speeding SUV overturns after hitting bike and shop in Varanasi, 3 hurt

The driver reportedly lost control of the SUV, which then rammed into pedestrians walking along the roadside and subsequently crashed into a well-known milk-and-cream shop.(Representational Image)

A speeding black SUV lost control late Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, causing a chain of collisions, hitting a motorcycle, injuring three people, and crashing into a roadside shop before overturning.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the vehicle was being driven at high speed when it first collided with a motorcycle in the Aurangabad area under Sigra police station limits. After the initial impact, the driver reportedly lost control of the SUV, which then rammed into pedestrians walking along the roadside and subsequently crashed into a well-known milk-and-cream shop. The shop suffered damage due to the impact, and the vehicle overturned shortly after, the police said.