Speeding SUV overturns after hitting bike and shop in Varanasi, 3 hurt

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A speeding black SUV lost control late Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, causing a chain of collisions, hitting a motorcycle, injuring three people, and crashing into a roadside shop before overturning.
According to police and eyewitness accounts, the vehicle was being driven at high speed when it first collided with a motorcycle in the Aurangabad area under Sigra police station limits. After the initial impact, the driver reportedly lost control of the SUV, which then rammed into pedestrians walking along the roadside and subsequently crashed into a well-known milk-and-cream shop. The shop suffered damage due to the impact, and the vehicle overturned shortly after, the police said.
The vehicle was being driven by Prince Sahani, aged 18 years and 6 months, at the time of the accident, the police said, adding that his brother, Sahil Sahani, was also present in the vehicle.
Initial reports had suggested confusion over the age of the driver, but police have clarified that the driver is legally an adult. Investigators are also examining whether overspeeding, reckless driving, or loss of control due to impact caused the chain of events leading to the crash.
The injured have been identified as Ranganath Pandey, 30, a resident of Mirzapur; Vishwambhar Nath Chaurasia, 72, a resident of Luxa’s Jaddumandi area; and Meeta Sonkar, 55, a resident of Aurangabad. Following the accident, local people gathered at the spot and helped the injured. A team from Sigra police station reached the site, seized the damaged vehicle, and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Their condition is reported to be stable.
Sanjay Mishra, Station House Officer of Sigra, said that the police have registered a case invoking sections 281, 125B, and 324(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
CCTV footage from the area and eyewitness statements are being reviewed to establish the exact sequence of events, the police said.
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