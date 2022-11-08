Varanasi shines from light of 21 lakh lamps on Dev Deepawali

Varanasi and its ghats shone bright from the light of over 21 lakh diyas (earthern lamps) on Dev Deepawali which was celebrated on Monday.

The festival is celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima and is attended by visitors from different parts of the country as well as abroad. District officials said the 8-kilometre stretch of ghats were decorated by 10 lakh lamps, while the rest of lamps were used across the city.

As part of efforts to make the event a grand one, a laser show was organized on the occasion along with “eco-friendly” fireworks.

Meanwhile, local residents paid a tribute to the country’s soldiers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat during the Ganga arti. The arti was broadcast live at six different locations in the city.

Government sources said that while 8 lakh lamps were lit on 84 ghats of the west bank, two lakh lamps were lit on the sands of the east bank. Along with the ghats, temples were also decorated to mark the occasion.

Apart from this, the stretch between Markandeya Mahadev Dham and the river bank near Shool Tankeshwar temple was decorated with attractive lamps. The other attractions that were decorated as part of the celebrations included Shivpur Lake, Moti Jheel, Rameshwar Mahadev Temple in Jansa area, Durgakund Temple, Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple Pond, Mandakini Kund in Maidagin, Sankuldhara Pokhra Surya Sarovar at Bareka and Shastri Ghat along Varuna river.

A government spokesperson said that recently Varanasi was declared the cultural and tourism capital for a year by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and on Dev Deepawali, one of the member countries, Russia and two members from Kyrgyzstan attended the celebrations.

“The Kashi Vishwanath temple complex was decorated with 50 tonne of flowers which cost the government Rs 80 lakh,” the spokesperson added. Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said a Visakhapatnam-based decorator volunteered to decorate the temple complex.