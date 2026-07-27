Varanasi teacher ‘brands’ 5-year-old’s private parts with hot knife, booked

Police said the man claimed that when his wife contacted the school principal, Hemlata Singh, regarding the matter, the latter allegedly refused to offer any support and told them to “do whatever you want”. (File Photo)

A teacher at a private school in Varanasi allegedly branded a five-year-old boy’s private parts with a heated knife as punishment for urinating in his school uniform, after he was denied permission to use the restroom, police said on Monday.

Police have booked the teacher, principal and manager based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, a lawyer.

Police said the matter came to light after the child returned home on July 24 and complained of pain and discomfort in his private parts. The boy’s father claimed he attempted to raise the issue with the teacher allegedly responsible for the act, as well as with the principal and manager, but they weren’t willing to take the complaint seriously.