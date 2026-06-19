Uttar Pradesh: Mosque panel calls move ‘illegal’ after Railways’ notice to vacate

The notice issued by the Railways does not even have any “date, signature or stamp” on it, the committee says.

After the Northern Railways’ Varanasi division issued a notice to remove a mosque near the Kashi railway station by June 20, the ‘Anjuman Intizamia Masajid Varanasi’, the committee managing the religious structure, has sparked a controversy calling the move “illegal”.

The committee has claimed that the mosque is not only registered with the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, the notice does not even have any “date, signature or stamp” on it.

The railway officials, however, maintained that the mosque, located near the gate 1 of the railway station, is built on railway land. The notice, which reads as “By order, Railways Administration, Northern Railways, Varanasi”, says the railways administration will demolish the mosque if it is not removed by June 20.