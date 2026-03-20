Iftar on the Ganga: Police now charge 14 arrested men with extortion

Police in Varanasi have invoked extortion charges against 14 people arrested for allegedly organising an Iftar gathering on a boat on the Ganga last Sunday. They were arrested on Tuesday and have been in jail since then.

Police claimed that the accused consumed chicken biryani during the gathering on a motorboat and that they allegedly disposed of the leftover food into the river.

“We have invoked BNS Section 308 (extortion) against the accused based on the statements of the boat operators, who alleged that the group forcibly took control of the motorboat after issuing threats,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Vijay Pratap Singh.

The motorboat is owned by 65-year-old Kashi Sahani, whose statement has been recorded by police.

ACP Singh said the extortion charge was invoked on the basis of statements given by the two boat operators — Kashi Sahani’s son, Anil Sahani, and his relative, Ranjan Sahani.

Earlier, speaking to The Indian Express, boat owner Kashi Sahani had said that his motorboat was hired by a local resident, Naju Yadav (40), on Sunday evening to ferry passengers for a ride. According to him, Yadav returned after about 45 minutes and handed back the keys. Kashi claimed that at the time, he had no knowledge of what had transpired on board during the trip.

He also acknowledged that Naju Yadav had hired his boat on previous occasions as well to take customers for rides.

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Naina Sahani, Kashi’s daughter, who claims she was present when the motorboat was hired on Sunday, had told The Indian Express that the fare was initially fixed at Rs 100 per passenger. However, after some negotiation, both sides agreed on a lump sum payment of Rs 1,800 for the entire boat.

She further said that during the ride, the motorboat began running low on diesel, following which Naju contacted them to arrange additional fuel. Acting on this, her brother Anil Sahani took another boat to deliver the diesel. After refuelling the motorboat, he returned shortly thereafter.

The bail applications filed by the arrested persons are pending in court.

On Tuesday, the Varanasi police swung into action after a video of the incident began circulating widely on social media. According to officials, the footage was allegedly uploaded by the accused themselves, which helped bring the matter to light.

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Acting on a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district president Rajat Jaiswal, a case was registered at the Kotwali police station against unidentified persons. Using the viral video as key evidence, police subsequently identified those involved and arrested 14 people.

All those arrested are in their 20s and residents of the Madanpura area of the city. Police said they are primarily engaged in embroidery work, run saree shops, or are employed in similar trades.

The case was initially filed under BNS Sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 270 (public nuisance) and 223 (using evidence known to be false). Police also invoked the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act against them. Police have also invoked breach of peace charges against the accused.