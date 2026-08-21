Varanasi ghats hit by rising Ganga: Cremations move to rooftops, boat services stopped

A swollen Ganga river at Namo Ghat as the water level rises following heavy rainfall, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The Ganga’s rising waters amid heavy rain have disrupted life along Varanasi’s historic ghats, with cremations moving to rooftops and boat services suspended.

At Manikarnika Ghat, one of Varanasi’s oldest cremation grounds, water has reached the lower portion of the ghat. “Cremations have been shifted to the rooftop,” said Shalu Chaudhary, a member of the Dom community.

“At present, there is no long wait for cremations, but if the number of bodies increases, the situation could become difficult.”

The Dom community traditionally conducts cremation rites at the ghat and acts as its caretakers.

Located beside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Manikarnika sees around 100 bodies brought for cremation each day, with rituals continuing around the clock.