Varanasi ghats hit by rising Ganga: Cremations move to rooftops, boat services stopped

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The Ganga’s rising waters amid heavy rain have disrupted life along Varanasi’s historic ghats, with cremations moving to rooftops and boat services suspended.
At Manikarnika Ghat, one of Varanasi’s oldest cremation grounds, water has reached the lower portion of the ghat. “Cremations have been shifted to the rooftop,” said Shalu Chaudhary, a member of the Dom community.
“At present, there is no long wait for cremations, but if the number of bodies increases, the situation could become difficult.”
The Dom community traditionally conducts cremation rites at the ghat and acts as its caretakers.
Located beside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Manikarnika sees around 100 bodies brought for cremation each day, with rituals continuing around the clock.
The rising river has also made it harder for families arriving from other districts and states to perform the last rites of relatives. Many travel by boat from other ghats to reach Manikarnika, but services have now been suspended.
Varanasi Boat Association’s organisational secretary Shambhu Sahani said the water level had been rising continuously for the past week and boat movement had become risky.
“We believe the river is now very close to the danger level,” Sahani said. “Following the suspension of boat operations, several businesses dependent on them, including tea stalls and other vendors, have also been affected.”
There are around 2,800 small and large boats operating on the river. “Around 3 lakh families have been hit by the rainfall,” he added.
ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi said the water level of the river stood at 68.35 metres on Thursday and was steadily moving towards the danger mark of 71.26 metres.
“Lakhs of devotees are visiting Varanasi during the month of Sawan. Keeping their safety in mind, boat operations have been suspended as a precautionary measure,” Tripathi said.
He said a decision on resuming boat operations would be taken once the water level and the flow of the river return to normal.
The disruption has spread across Varanasi’s riverfront, with stretches of pathways submerged and movement between several historic ghats becoming increasingly difficult.
A senior official of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, which manages the ghats, said the rise in the water level has disrupted the links between the ghats. The civic body is waiting for the water level to recede before restoring the connections, the official said.
At Dashashwamedh Ghat, where the famous Ganga Aarti takes place, rising waters have submerged parts of the lower platforms, forcing organisers to repeatedly move the ceremony further inland and onto higher ground.
Shivam Gupta, a member of the Ganga Sewa Nidhi which organises the Ganga Aarti, said the ritual is being conducted from the rooftop as the water level continues to rise.
Authorities are monitoring the Ganga’s water level and have stepped up surveillance along the riverfront.
The Jal Police, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been camping at the ghats and conducting round-the-clock patrolling.
People have been urged to avoid flooded and submerged stretches and stay away from deep water.
Tripathi said people can, however, go near the river and take a dip in shallow water. He added that around 1 lakh people, mostly Kanwariyas, are visiting the ghats every day.
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