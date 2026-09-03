Floods hit Varanasi, PM Modi dials officials to take stock

Children walk alongside a waterlogged road at Chowkaghat area after the Varuna river rises in Varanasi, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday sought a first-hand update on the flood situation in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, speaking with the District Magistrate, as several areas have been inundated by the swelling Ganga and Varuna rivers.

Modi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from the district, was briefed on the relief measures being undertaken in the temple city, government sources said.

In a post on X in Hindi, District Magistrate, Varanasi, Satyendra Kumar said the Prime Minister inquired about the water levels of the Ganga-Varuna, arrangements in relief camps, and facilities being provided to the affected people.

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“He also issued instructions to conduct relief operations at a war footing and pay special attention to the needs of children, women, and elderly in flood relief camps.