Floods hit Varanasi, PM Modi dials officials to take stock

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday sought a first-hand update on the flood situation in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, speaking with the District Magistrate, as several areas have been inundated by the swelling Ganga and Varuna rivers.
Modi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from the district, was briefed on the relief measures being undertaken in the temple city, government sources said.
In a post on X in Hindi, District Magistrate, Varanasi, Satyendra Kumar said the Prime Minister inquired about the water levels of the Ganga-Varuna, arrangements in relief camps, and facilities being provided to the affected people.
“He also issued instructions to conduct relief operations at a war footing and pay special attention to the needs of children, women, and elderly in flood relief camps.
“The Prime Minister also issued instructions to prioritise the provision of essential basic facilities to affected families and maintain constant vigilant oversight on the flood situation and relief operations,” Kumar wrote.
Officials said flooding has affected 29 villages and wards across the district, displacing 2,900 people residents. They are being moved to safer locations via boats.
On Thursday morning, the Ganga’s water level at Rajghat stood at 70.42 metres — above the warning mark of 70.26 metres but still short of the danger level of 71.26 metres. The river’s highest-ever flood level (HFL) was recorded at 73.90 metres in 1978.
The river, fed by heavy rainfall upstream, has submerged the lower reaches of the ghats, forcing authorities to shift some cremations to higher ground. It has also disrupted boat services.
At Dashashwamedh Ghat, where the famous Ganga Aarti takes place, the river has submerged portions of the lower platforms, compelling organisers to relocate the evening ceremony to higher ground.
The district administration said it is stocking flood-hit and flood-prone areas with essential resources while departments and rescue agencies are on alert to move affected residents to safety.
A total of 61 flood relief camps with community kitchens have been set up across the district. Flood relief kits have also been readied to supply affected families with essential daily-use items
Officials said a flood control room has been set up to operate round the clock, keeping a watch on water levels, weather conditions, potentially affected areas, and ongoing relief and rescue operations.
Officials said information received at the control room is relayed immediately to departments to ensure prompt action.
To strengthen monitoring at the local level, 21 flood outposts have been established across the district.
A fleet of 198 boats has been arranged across the district for relief and rescue operations.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Water Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been placed on standby.
Anticipating health challenges that often accompany flooding, the Medical Department has been kept equipped with essential medicines, first aid and other health services, with medical teams to be stationed at relief camps as required.
Officials added that emphasis will be placed on clean drinking water, sanitation and health awareness to guard against waterborne diseases and other infections in the aftermath of flooding.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram