For Varanasi’s flood-hit children, the walk to school is now just a few steps

At 8 am on Monday, 10-year-old Ayan put on his school uniform, picked up his bag and walked into his classroom at the Government Primary School.

He did not have far to go. For the past week, Ayan, his parents and his six siblings have been living in the school building in Varanasi’s Saraiya after floods drove them from their home.

That morning, he joined 11 other children for a lesson taught by principal Bhaiya Lal Singh and two other teachers. “There’s excitement every day getting ready for class — we play games and study too. I love staying here,” Ayan said.

Inside the classroom, desks and benches have given way to white sheets spread across the floor, where barefoot children sit cross-legged in front of Principal Singh who occupied a red plastic chair.