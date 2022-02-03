scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Varanasi: Fake vaccine racket busted, 5 arrested

🔴 The police said they recovered fake Covishield and Zycov-D vaccines, Remdesivir injections, and testing kits worth Rs 4 crore. Several machines used to manufacture the fake vaccines, injections, and kits were also seized.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
February 3, 2022 5:28:32 am
The five arrested were identified as Varanasi residents Rakesh Thawani, Sandeep Sharma and Arunesh Vishkarma, Lakshya Java of Delhi, and Ballia resident Shamsher, said police, adding the group was led by Thawani, who was arrested in a criminal case in 2018 and later released on bail.

The UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested five people in Varanasi for allegedly manufacturing fake Covid-19 vaccines. The police said the group was functioning out of a rented house in the Rohit Nagar area.

The five arrested were identified as Varanasi residents Rakesh Thawani, Sandeep Sharma and Arunesh Vishkarma, Lakshya Java of Delhi, and Ballia resident Shamsher, said police, adding the group was led by Thawani, who was arrested in a criminal case in 2018 and later released on bail. The other accused do not have any previous criminal record.

“Rakesh confessed that he, along with Sandeep, Arunesh and Samsher, used to prepare fake vaccines and testing kits. Lakshya Java’s job was to supply those fake vaccines and testing kits to different states,” said an STF officer.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Varanasi sector) Vinod Kumar Singh said the police were trying to find out if more people were involved in the racket.

