Varanasi enters the Guinness World Records, beating China — 2.51 lakh saplings planted in an hour

To ensure survival of the saplings, a 10.8-km pipeline network has been laid, supported by 10 borewells and 360 rain gun systems for irrigation, the government said.

Varanasi has entered the Guinness World Records by planting 2,51,446 saplings within one hour during a mega plantation drive at the Sujabad Domari area on Sunday, surpassing China’s 2018 record of 1,53,981 saplings.

The record was confirmed by Guinness World Records adjudicator Rishinath after verification through drone surveillance and a digital counting system. The certificate was presented to Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari and Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal at the site.

The UP government, in a statement, said the plantation was carried out over nearly 350 bighas, developed as an urban forest through coordination between the Varanasi Municipal Corporation and several government departments, institutions, and social organisations.