Varanasi enters the Guinness World Records, beating China — 2.51 lakh saplings planted in an hour
The forest area has been divided into 60 sectors, each named after prominent ghats of Kashi, including Dashashwamedh, Manikarnika, Kedar, and Lalita. More than 4,000 saplings were planted in each sector.
Varanasi has entered the Guinness World Records by planting 2,51,446 saplings within one hour during a mega plantation drive at the Sujabad Domari area on Sunday, surpassing China’s 2018 record of 1,53,981 saplings.
The record was confirmed by Guinness World Records adjudicator Rishinath after verification through drone surveillance and a digital counting system. The certificate was presented to Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari and Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal at the site.
The UP government, in a statement, said the plantation was carried out over nearly 350 bighas, developed as an urban forest through coordination between the Varanasi Municipal Corporation and several government departments, institutions, and social organisations.
The forest area has been divided into 60 sectors, each named after prominent ghats of Kashi, including Dashashwamedh, Manikarnika, Kedar, and Lalita. More than 4,000 saplings were planted in each sector.
Officials said that 27 native species were included in the drive, such as sheesham, Arjun, teak and bamboo, along with fruit-bearing trees like mango, guava, and papaya, and medicinal plants, including ashwagandha, shatavari, and giloy.
“The miyawaki technique has been used to enable dense and faster growth, and the area is expected to develop into a dense green cover within two to three years,” an official said.
The campaign saw participation from personnel of the Indian Army, NDRF, CRPF, Civil Defence and the Provincial Armed Constabulary, along with teams from the Forest and Agriculture departments, Namami Gange, DUDA, and the Municipal Corporation. Thousands of students, NCC cadets, and NSS volunteers from local educational institutions also took part.
Story continues below this ad
To ensure survival of the saplings, a 10.8-km pipeline network has been laid, supported by 10 borewells and 360 rain gun systems for irrigation, the government said.
According to officials, the project is also expected to generate revenue for the Municipal Corporation under an agreement with a private agency, with earnings projected to begin from the third year.
Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari said the initiative reflects Kashi’s commitment to environmental conservation, while combining ecological goals with long-term economic planning.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More