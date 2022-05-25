Varanasi district court: Hearing on maintainability of Gyanvapi suit from tomorrow

The court of the Varanasi district judge will hear the application challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women, seeking the right to worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, from May 26.

Acting on the directions issued by the Supreme Court last week, District Judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha will hear the application filed by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi.

“The court will decide whether the suit is maintainable or not. Other applications related to the suit will be heard only if the court will find it maintainable,” Abhay Nath Yadav, counsel for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, said.

On Monday, the district judge had heard the argument of both sides.

The district court, meanwhile, also directed all the sides to file their objections to the Commission’s report on the inspection of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The mosque committee will file its objection to the commission’s report, Yadav added.

The counsel for the Hindu women petitioners, Sudhir Tripathi, said that they would go through the Commission’s report before filing objections. “We will check the report filed by the commission with the videos it has submitted in the court. We will file the objections to the Commission’s report accordingly,” Tripathi added.

It is to be noted that the order for the inspection of the mosque by a Commission was given by the court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi.

On April 8, while hearing a petition filed by five women seeking the right to worship at the disputed site, Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra as Advocate Commissioner to carry out a survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex at the disputed site — and directed him to “prepare videography of the action” and submit a report.

While passing an order on an application filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, which had accused court-appointed Mishra of being “biased”, the court on May 12 had appointed two more advocate commissioners — lawyers Vishal Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh — to assist him.

Last week, the court removed Mishra as court commissioner. Singh and Mishra have submitted separate reports of the survey. The mosque committee challenged the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women last September.