Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Varanasi district counsel moves court seeking shifting of fishes, water pipeline from area sealed inside Gyanvapi

DGC (civil) Mahendra Prasad Pandey, who moved the application, said that the appeal to shift the water pipelines has been made so that those going to offer prayers inside the mosque can take water for Wuju.

By: Express News Service | Varanasi |
May 17, 2022 1:37:32 pm
The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. In the foreground is the shikhar of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Renuka Puri/Archive The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. In the foreground is the shikhar of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. (Renuka Puri/Archive)

A day after a Varanasi court ordered to seal the area inside Gyanvapi mosque after it was claimed that a Shivling was found there on the last day of the videographic survey, the district government counsel (civil) moved an application in the court seeking directions for shifting water pipelines and fishes from the pond located in closed area.

DGC (civil) Mahendra Prasad Pandey, who moved the application, said that the appeal to shift the water pipelines has been made so that those going to offer prayers inside the mosque can take water for Wuju.

He added that the fishes can die in the sealed area and hence the appeal has been made.

