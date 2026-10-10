A year of demolition amid protests, Varanasi’s historic Dalmandi area set for road widening

After a year of protests, opposition from local traders, political parties and nearly 300 court cases, the demolition drive to widen the road in the historic Dalmandi area near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has been completed, the Public Works Department (PWD) said.

The 650-metre stretch, home to more than 500 shops, is one of Varanasi’s busiest commercial hubs. The project will widen the road from its current 3-4 metres to 17.4 metres, with the widened stretch ending around 300 metres from the temple. “Of the 187 buildings demolished for the widening of Dalmandi Road, 70 to 75 per cent were partially razed. Two mosques were fully demolished and four partially. The demolition work, which began in October last year, has now been completed. Over the course of the year, around 300 court cases were filed in connection with the demolition, and all of them have been disposed of,” said PWD Executive Engineer K K Singh, who is overseeing the project.