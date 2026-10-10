A year of demolition amid protests, Varanasi’s historic Dalmandi area set for road widening

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After a year of protests, opposition from local traders, political parties and nearly 300 court cases, the demolition drive to widen the road in the historic Dalmandi area near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has been completed, the Public Works Department (PWD) said.
The 650-metre stretch, home to more than 500 shops, is one of Varanasi’s busiest commercial hubs. The project will widen the road from its current 3-4 metres to 17.4 metres, with the widened stretch ending around 300 metres from the temple. “Of the 187 buildings demolished for the widening of Dalmandi Road, 70 to 75 per cent were partially razed. Two mosques were fully demolished and four partially. The demolition work, which began in October last year, has now been completed. Over the course of the year, around 300 court cases were filed in connection with the demolition, and all of them have been disposed of,” said PWD Executive Engineer K K Singh, who is overseeing the project.
The drive faced repeated protests from shopkeepers, residents and opposition parties. Police and administrative teams visited the area to explain the project, while heavy security was deployed during demolition.
While the administration says property owners have been compensated, traders who rented shops say they have been left without any financial assistance. “Building owners received compensation, but shopkeepers who rented their premises got nothing. Most shops along Dalmandi Road were rented, with tenancies passed down through generations.
The demolition has changed the lives of several shopkeepers. Many are now struggling to make ends meet, driving tempos or working in other people’s shops to support their families,” said Shahabuddin Ahmed, 55, who lost two shops and two godowns, including one rented shop and one rented godown.
Singh said around Rs 132 crore had been distributed to purchase properties, with some payments still pending. “Around four property owners have refused to accept compensation for various reasons, so their cases remain pending, and they will receive the money under the Land Acquisition Act,” he said.
Dalmandi, believed to be at least 200 years old, was a major wholesale and retail centre for clothes, bridal accessories, cosmetics, artificial jewellery and household goods. It draws shoppers from across eastern UP. The market now lies largely shuttered, with shop owners yet to begin repairing partially demolished buildings.
The PWD began the demolition drive in October last year after serving notices to affected properties. It also set up a help desk at Chowk police station to assist property owners.
Officials said the widening was needed to ease congestion and improve access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and nearby ghats following a sharp rise in tourist and pilgrim numbers since the temple corridor was developed. Daily footfall, which earlier ranged from 7,000 to 12,000, now stands at 1 lakh to 1.15 lakh, rising to 2.5 lakh on weekends and more than 7 lakh on festival days.
The Dalmandi project is among the largest development works in Varanasi since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, after the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram