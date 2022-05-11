Varanasi court to continue hearing on replacement of senior official today

THE HEARING regarding replacement of a court-appointed Advocate Commissioner for the survey of Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex continued in a Varanasi court on Tuesday, with the court setting the date for further hearing on Wednesday. The arguments from both sides in the matter continued for nearly two hours in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee filed an application in the court seeking the replacement of Advocate Commissioner Ajai Kumar, accusing him of being “biased”.

On April 8, while hearing a petition filed by five women seeking the right to worship at the disputed site, Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, appointed Ajay Kumar as Advocate Commissioner to carry out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the disputed site — and directed him to “prepare videography of the action” and submit a report.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Anjuman Intezamia (mosque) committee filed its reply to the objection filed by us to the application seeking replacement of Advocate Commissioner.

“We also filed an application saying that we were not allowed to enter through the barricading of the structure. We asked the court to ensure that the Commission is allowed to enter the barricading and conduct the videographic survey. The opposing side sought time to file a reply to this, and the court said that it should be done on Wednesday,” said advocate Sudhir Tripathi, one of the lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners.

Advocate Abhay Nath Yadav, representing the Anjuman Intezamia mosque committee, said, “The arguments happened on Tuesday and the court has set the date for Wednesday for further hearing.”