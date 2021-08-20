Varanasi court seeks responses on Hindu women’s plea to worship inside Gyanvapi

A local court in Varanasi has sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh government, Gyanvapi mosque committee and Board of Trustees of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on a petition filed by some women seeking an order allowing them to worship deities inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The petition was filed by five women led by Rakhi Singh, a resident of Delhi, through Advocate Hari Shankar Jain and others.

The court of Civil Judge, Varanasi passed the order on Wednesday, saying that a spot report should be submitted before the next date of hearing by an advocate from a list of the court’s lawyers. The matter has been listed for hearing on September 10.

The court has also said that a notice should be issued to respondents – Varanasi District Magistrate, Varanasi Police Commissioner, State of UP, Committee of Management Anjuman Intazamia Masajid and Board of Trustees of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple – within three days. “Put up for resolution of objections on September 10,” the Civil Judge’s court said.

The petitioners have prayed that an order be passed allowing them to worship Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Hanuman and Nandiji without any interference. The petitioners have prayed that no restriction, hindrance and interference should be imposed by the defendants in performance of daily darshan, pooja, aarti, bhog and observance of rituals by devotees of the visible and invisible deities “within old temple complex situated at settlement Plot No.9130 in the area of Ward and P.S. Dashwamedh District Varanasi”.

The petitioners said security arrangements should be made by the UP government and district administration to facilitate daily rituals by devotees for the deities.

On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court granted three weeks to the Centre and the UP government to file their responses to a petition challenging a Varanasi local court order that had ordered “a comprehensive archaeological physical survey” of the disputed Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

On April 8, while stating that “the matter in dispute pertains to have connection with our deep history”, a Varanasi court had ordered the Archaeological Survey of India to “find out as to whether the religious structure standing at present at the disputed site is a superimposition, alteration or addition or there is a structural overlapping of any religious structure”.