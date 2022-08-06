scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case, accused to remain in jail in abetment of suicide case

BSP MP Atul Rai had contested the Parliament election on a BSP ticket from inside the jail and had emerged victorious.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
Updated: August 6, 2022 2:14:18 pm
atul raiWhen contacted, the victim’s lawyer Rajesh Yadav said, “We will not let Atul Rai escape so easily."

A special court of Varanasi Saturday acquitted Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai in an alleged rape case of a 24-year-old woman, who, along with her friend, died by suicide in front of the Supreme Court in August last year. The woman had lodged a rape case against Rai in 2019. An MP from Ghosi, Rai is currently lodged in Naini jail.

“Additional District and Session Judge Siyaram Chaurasia today (Saturday) acquitted Atul Rai of rape. The court examined nine prosecution witnesses and a few of them did not fully support the prosecution theory,” said government counsel Jyoti Shankar Upadhyay. He added that the court also examined 15 witnesses of defence. Upadhyay, however, said that the woman and her friend’s statements were recorded before their death which totally supported the prosecution theory.

Rai’s younger brother Pawan Kumar Singh told the media it has been proved now that the MP was falsely implicated by some people in the rape case. “I request the state government to take strict action against the people who framed my brother,” said Singh.

Atul Rai had contested the Parliament election on a BSP ticket from inside the jail and had emerged victorious. Even after acquittal in the rape case, Rai’s lawyer Anuj Yadav told the media that the MP will continue to remain in jail in the pending case of abetment of suicide filed in Lucknow.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...

When contacted, the victim’s lawyer Rajesh Yadav said they would file an appeal against the judgment in the High Court. “We will not let Atul Rai escape so easily,” Rajesh Yadav said.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to 2018 when the victim had filed a police complaint stating that Rai had been allegedly sexually harassing her for nearly a year. She claimed that the first incident occurred in 2018 when she had visited the MP’s apartment in Varanasi to meet his family members, including his wife.

The woman, a resident of Mau and a student at a university in Varanasi, also complained that Rai allegedly recorded the sexual assault and threatened to circulate it on social media if she went to the police. Later, on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, a case was lodged against Rai on various charges, including rape and criminal intimidation, in May 2019 in Varanasi. The police also invoked provisions of the Information and Technology Act against him. On June 22, 2019, Rai surrendered before a court which sent him to judicial custody.

On August 16 last year, the woman and her 27-year-old friend first went live on Facebook and narrated their ordeal and then died by suicide in from of the top court. The duo also accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of supporting Rai.

She further alleged that senior police officers of Uttar Pradesh were not acting on their complaint. The duo claimed that the threats and the harassment had made them choose death. They also alleged that retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur helped Rai and harassed them.

More from Lucknow

Later, the Uttar Pradesh Police booked Rai and Thakur, for abetment of suicide. A case was lodged against Rai and Thakur at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. Thakur was forced to retire by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in March last year in “public interest”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 02:03:44 pm

Most Popular

1

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
What the brouhaha over Mahua Moitra's LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment

What the brouhaha over Mahua Moitra's LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area
Know Your City

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Menaka Guruswamy writes

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Premium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
ICYMI

India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement