Varanasi court blast case: 10 years on, ATS yet to crack case

A decade after the Varanasi court blast, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) is yet to make a headway in the case.

A series of blasts had taken place in courts at Lucknow, Faizabad and Varanasi on November 23, 2007. Nine people were killed in Varanasi and four in Faizabad, while no one was injured in Lucknow. In Lucknow, the blast was not triggered and police had recovered a bicycle planted with RDX in the court premises.

ATS officials said the investigation against the accused whose names had cropped up during investigation is still pending and they need more evidence to book them and file the chargesheet in the Varanasi court blast case.

A Lucknow special court had, on Monday, sentenced two suspected Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) operatives Mohammad Tariq Qasmi (45) and Mohammad Akhtar alias Tariq Hussain (43) to life imprisonment in the Lucknow court blast case. The trial of Tariq, Akhtar and another alleged HuJI operative Sajjadur-Rehman is still pending in the Faizabad court blast case.

The UP police initially claimed that blasts were executed by HuJI operatives and arrested four of its alleged members for their involvement in Lucknow and Faizabad court blast cases. After the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi, the security agencies claimed the blasts were a joint operation of HuJI and Indian Mujahideen (IM).

They found that Atif Ameen, Chota Sajid — both died in Batla House encounter — and Mohammad Saif were involved in the Varanasi court blast. They also claimed that Mohammad Arif and Ariz Khan alias Junaid were involved in Lucknow court blast, while Saifur Rehman and Mohammad Shadab Beig in Faizabad court blast.

When contacted, Inspector General, ATS, Asim Kumar Arun said, “The Varanasi court blast case is under investigation. There is evidence against some accused including Mohammad Saif but we want to collect more evidences before filing chargesheet in the court.”

Saif, who was caught in Batla House encounter, is lodged at Ahmedabad jail. The UP police in 2009 brought Mohammad Saif to Varanasi for questioning his role in the blast case. After questioning, Saif was sent back to Delhi from where he was brought. The police then did not book Saif.

Sources said, two local residents of Varanasi told police during investigation that they had seen people planting a cycle at the spot where the blast took place. “The local residents identified Atif Ameen and Chhota Sajid when their photographs appeared in a section of media. Both the residents told police that they had seen Atif and Chhota Sajid placing the bicycle at the spot. We are now planning to do an identification parade of Saif before them. We are yet to move Varanasi court to obtain production warrant of Saif,” said an ATS official.

Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February this year, is at Delhi’s Tihar jail. Mohammad Arif was arrested in 2008 while Saifur Rehman was caught in April, 2009. Both are lodged at Ahmedabad jail. Shadab Beig, who is absconding, is believed to be have joined Al Qaeda and presently hiding in Waziristan.

ATS has filed chargesheeted against Mohammad Arif in Lucknow court blast and trial against him is yet to begin.

ATS has submitted a production warrant obtained from a Lucknow court against Ariz Khan at the Tihar jail, said a ATS official.

“The police are still collecting evidence against Ariz Khan and Saifur Rehman,” an ATS official said.

