Varanasi businessman beaten to death after his car accidentally hits woman

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A 36-year-old businessman was beaten to death in Varanasi after his car allegedly hit a woman, leading to a minor injury. Manish Singh ran a factory manufacturing disposable leaf plates.
According to a police complaint by his family, Manish Singh was returning home when his car allegedly hit Bindu Devi, who was washing utensils outside her home. Following the incident, Bindu’s relatives and neighbours surrounded Manish’s vehicle. When Manish stepped out to explain that it was an accident, the accused allegedly assaulted him with rods and sticks.
Hearing about the incident, Manish’s family members rushed to the spot and found him unconscious on the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment. The incident took place near Manish’s house and the factory he ran.
Based on the complaint by Manish’s family, an FIR has been registered at Phoolpur police station against eight named accused and several unidentified persons.
Station House Officer Atul Kumar Singh said police have arrested four accused — Harish Chandra, Manoj Paswan, Abhishek alias Buddu, and Yogendra. During the investigation, police also found the involvement of five more persons, and raids are underway to arrest them.
A video on social media showed Manish Singh’s wife saying that the accused could have broken her husband’s hands or legs, but should not have killed him. A policeman was seen consoling her and assuring the family that strict action would be taken against those involved.
To prevent any untoward incident, heavy force has been deployed in the area. The police are trying to find out whether there was any dispute between the businessman and the accused. Police said Bindu Devi has suffered a minor injury in her leg and her condition is stable.
When contacted, Manish’s cousin, Abhay Pratap Singh, said the incident took place just 200 m from Manish’s home. The businessman is survived by his wife and three children. His eldest daughter is nine years old, and the youngest is a six-month-old son.
Abhay said Manish worked in Gujarat but returned to Varanasi around six years ago and joined the family business.
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