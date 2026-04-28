Varanasi businessman beaten to death after his car accidentally hits woman

A 36-year-old businessman was beaten to death in Varanasi after his car allegedly hit a woman, leading to a minor injury. Manish Singh ran a factory manufacturing disposable leaf plates.

According to a police complaint by his family, Manish Singh was returning home when his car allegedly hit Bindu Devi, who was washing utensils outside her home. Following the incident, Bindu’s relatives and neighbours surrounded Manish’s vehicle. When Manish stepped out to explain that it was an accident, the accused allegedly assaulted him with rods and sticks.

Hearing about the incident, Manish’s family members rushed to the spot and found him unconscious on the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment. The incident took place near Manish’s house and the factory he ran.