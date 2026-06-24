5 arrested over ‘non-veg’ food, alcohol on Ganga, get bail same day

The accused are Deepak Kumar, Ajay Sahni, Arun Kumar Sahni, Anurag Nishad and Rahul Sahni, all in their 20s and residents of Varanasi, said police. They did odd jobs. (File Photo)

Five men have been arrested for allegedly consuming alcohol and cooking non-vegetarian food aboard a boat on the Ganga river in Varanasi.

The accused are Deepak Kumar, Ajay Sahni, Arun Kumar Sahni, Anurag Nishad and Rahul Sahni, all in their 20s and residents of Varanasi, said police. They did odd jobs.

In a similar case in March, Varanasi Police had arrested 14 men after a video purportedly showing an iftar gathering on a boat went viral. Police had said the men allegedly consumed chicken biryani and threw leftover food into the river.

The present matter also came to light after a video allegedly showing a group of men consuming alcohol and cooking chicken on a boat went viral on social media. Police took cognizance of the matter and launched an inquiry.