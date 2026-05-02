After Jabalpur tragedy, Varanasi Police crack down on unsafe boats on Ganga

Following Thursday’s cruise boat tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur that left nine people dead, Varanasi Police have stepped up safety measures on the Ganga, launching a special enforcement drive to check violations by boat operators.

As part of this, authorities have seized 24 vessels found violating safety norms and registered cases against their operators.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjaan Tripathi said while routine inspections are conducted regularly, the special drive was launched from Friday.

“We routinely inspect boats, but after the Jabalpur incident, we began a special campaign on Friday to check all vessels operating in the Ganga,” Tripathi said. “During the inspections, several boats were found violating safety norms. In many cases, passengers were either not wearing life jackets or were wearing them incorrectly.”