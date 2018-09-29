Varanasi: BJP reaches out to voters with PM Modi’s letter

The letter from PM Modi. The letter from PM Modi.

The BJP is distributing a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his constituency Varanasi, aiming to reach to every household, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They are also distributing a book about the development works undertaken in the state during the past four years.

“It is like reaching each and every household before the election. Most of the letters have names of voters printed at its back and as we are also undertaking the drive to ensure inclusion of new voters. So blank letters have also been given to hand over to new voters along with the book,” said Deepak Rai, incharge of Ravidas mandal of the party in Varanasi adding that the book is of 116 pages.

Sources in the party said each booth was given about 1000 letters, which include named as well as unnamed letters as well as about 150 to 250 booklets.

The letter by the prime minister seeks the support of people of Kashi and says how with collective efforts a new story of development of Kashi is being written.

“Char varsha purva aap sabka prem, vishwas aur maa ganga ka adesh mujhe is nagari tak le aya..Yeh humare samuhik prayason ka hi natija hai ki kashi mein vikas ki nayi gatha likhi ja rahi hai.. Kashi ki pracheenta ko akshur rakhte hue use naveenta se jora jar aha hai.” (Four years back it was your love, trust and instructions of mother Ganga, which brought me to this city.Because of our collective efforts, a new story of development of Kashi is being written where tradition and history is being preserved and is being connected with the present), the letter read.

“Kashi ke vikas mein aap sabhi kashivasiyon ka amulya yogdan raha hai aur mujhe vishwas hai apka sehyog age bhi anvarat miltarahega..” (You have made a precious contribution to the development of Kashi and I trust that I would continue to get your uninterrupted support), the letter read.

Mahesh Chandra Srivastava, Chetriya President of Kashi region of BJP said that the booklet named “Meri Kashi.. Vikas Ke path par” was released in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a month back and contains year wise works like underground electricity wires, four laning of road from Babatpur airport to Varanasi, Varanasi ring road, expansion of other highways surrounding Varanasi etc.

“Our target is to reach each and every household in Varanasi with his letter and the booklet having pictures and details about the works undertaken each year in past four years,” he said.

Message by the prime minister on the book reads, “Banaras shahr, aisa shahr jismein virasat bhi ho aur wi-fi bhi ho, wahan sanskritik chetna bhi ho, safai bhi ho.. Aisa ho mera banaras”. (My Banaras should be such a city where there is both history and wi-fi, cultural awareness and cleanliness)

While there are over 17 lakh voters in Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, sources said that the target is to reach at least 5 lakh households and about 10 lakh voters.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App