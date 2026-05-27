Varanasi’s decades-old goat market sealed before Bakrid, sparks trader protests

The goat market had been operating from a section of a public park in Benia Bagh area in Varanasi. (Express Photo)

Right before Bakrid, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation has shut down the decades-old Benia Bagh goat market citing complaints of overcrowding and poor sanitation. The move sparked protests by traders, who accused officials of acting without prior notice during the peak festive trading season.

Popularly known as ‘Bakra Market’, it is one of eastern Uttar Pradesh’s largest and best-known seasonal livestock bazaars that’s been functioning for nearly four decades. Situated about a kilometre from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, it usually operates for nearly a week ahead of the festival, drawing traders from districts including Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, Mau and Jaunpur.

According to civic authorities, permission was initially granted for the market to operate, but was later revoked. “The Municipal Corporation revoked permission for the Benia Bagh market after receiving complaints related to sanitation and hygiene,” said Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal.