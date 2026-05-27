Varanasi’s decades-old goat market sealed before Bakrid, sparks trader protests

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Right before Bakrid, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation has shut down the decades-old Benia Bagh goat market citing complaints of overcrowding and poor sanitation. The move sparked protests by traders, who accused officials of acting without prior notice during the peak festive trading season.
Popularly known as ‘Bakra Market’, it is one of eastern Uttar Pradesh’s largest and best-known seasonal livestock bazaars that’s been functioning for nearly four decades. Situated about a kilometre from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, it usually operates for nearly a week ahead of the festival, drawing traders from districts including Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, Mau and Jaunpur.
According to civic authorities, permission was initially granted for the market to operate, but was later revoked. “The Municipal Corporation revoked permission for the Benia Bagh market after receiving complaints related to sanitation and hygiene,” said Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal.
He added that the action was taken after officials conducted an inspection in response to the complaints.
Authorities sealed the premises — a 6,000 square feet area — four days after the sale started and indicated that the market will be shut permanently.
Traders, however, said they received no prior notice about the closure and alleged that officials arrived at the site and ordered them to vacate the premises within just 30 minutes.
Public Relations Officer, Smart city (Varanasi), Shakambhari Nandan Sonthalia, denied the charge and said permission was revoked on Friday and a direction was issued to traders to vacate the market — which had been operating from a section of a public park in Benia Bagh area — in three days.
When shopkeepers and livestock traders did not vacate the market, officials said teams from the administration and police cleared the area on Monday, eventually resorting to strict enforcement measures to shut the site down.
The operation triggered anger and panic among traders, many of whom were present when officials arrived to enforce the closure.
Traders are also uncertain about where they will now buy and sell livestock a day before Eid. Many said the abrupt action threatened to cause heavy financial losses, particularly for small traders who had travelled from different districts with animals purchased on credit.
“We borrowed money by mortgaging valuables and taking loans from moneylenders at high interest,” one trader said in a video shared on social media. “If we are unable to sell our animals and recover the money, how will we repay our debts?”
Another trader said he had no option but to take his goats back home, claiming that no other market in Varanasi would now allow them to sell livestock ahead of the festival.
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