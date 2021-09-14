Varanasi: Bajrangi’s close aide shot dead in STF ‘encounter’

Deceased gangster Munna Bajrangi’s close associate, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh in exchange for information on him, was gunned down by the UP Special Task Force (STF) in an alleged encounter under the Chaubeypur police station limits in Varanasi on Monday afternoon.

Deepak Verma had been absconding since 2015 and booked in at least 26 cases, mostly in Varanasi, of murder, attempt to murder, loot and extortion.

“During information gathering on Monday, STF came to know that two criminals on a motorcycle without a number plate would move towards Shankarpur area from Sandaha… An STF team reached near Bariyasanpur underpass and laid a trap. Two men on a white Apache bike were seen coming. When they were asked to stop, the rider turned the bike to a service lane towards an under-construction highway. After being chased for around 400 meters, their bike slipped due to rain. While the rider managed to escape, the person who was riding pillion opened fire at the team,” read a UP STF statement.

The statement claimed that Verma was asked to surrender, but he kept firing at STF.

“In self-defense, the STF team fired back and the criminal got injured… He was taken to the district hospital where he was declared dead…” it said.