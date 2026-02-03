Vallabhbhai Patel Employment, Industrial Zone to be integrated hub for skills, jobs: Govt

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to promptly identify suitable land in all districts for the proposed project, which aims to directly link industrial development with employment generation. (File photo)

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone that was announced on Uttar Pradesh Day will be developed as an integrated centre for training, skill development, employment and entrepreneurship, the state government said on Monday night.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to promptly identify suitable land in all districts for the proposed project, which aims to directly link industrial development with employment generation.

The chief minister stressed that the state’s industrial policy seeks to create an enabling ecosystem where youth can access skill development, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities within a single campus. He has instructed officials to implement the scheme in line with local needs and regional potential. The government said the proposed zone would be a major step towards providing integrated facilities related to industry, skill development, employment, self-employment and industrial support.