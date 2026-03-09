On International Women’s Day, Vaama Saarthi honours women, girls from UP Police families for exemplary achievement

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Uttar Pradesh Police Family Welfare Association ‘Vaama Saarthi’ felicitated 14 women and girls from the families of non-gazetted police personnel for exemplary achievement in diverse fields. The felicitation ceremony was inspired by the theme of International Women’s Day 2026 — ‘Give To Gain’.
The association had invited online nominations from all districts and received 530 entries. The Vaama Saarthi Screening Committee selected 14 women and girls for felicitation, a spokesperson said.
Presenting certificates of merit to the awardees, Vaama Saarthi president Meenakshi Singh said, “Honouring these remarkable women on International Women’s Day is a moment of immense pride for the entire Uttar Pradesh Police fraternity. Their achievements are not merely personal milestones but they also inspire every other woman in the society.”
Among the awardees was Swati Rozha, moto vlogger and digital creator from Shamli.
Daughter of a sub-inspector and BPT First Class, Delhi University, Swati is a motorcycle rider and digital creator with over 4.6 lakh YouTube subscribers and 5.6 lakh Instagram followers. She has undertaken challenging bike expeditions across India and has taken a pledge to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas. She has been awarded the ‘Petrolhead of the Year — Female Winner’ honour.
Daughters of a sub-inspector in Bulandshahr, Apurva and Apurvi were felicitated for promoting Sanskrit through a campaign ‘Ek Kadam Sanskrit Ki Aur’ (One Step Towards Sanskrit) started in 2020. Through engaging social media content, they have inspired over 5.5 lakh followers and have also authored the book ‘The Sanskrit Pathshala’.
Bhavana Chaudhary, daughter of an inspector from Ghaziabad, secured All India Rank 8 in CDSE-1 (2016). She was felicitated for her achievement as the first female flying aircrew/flight engineer in the BSF Air Wing.
Visual artist and writer Dr. Neha Singh from Gorakhpur was also among the awardees. CEO of Punyam Foundation and sister of constable Akanksha Singh, Neha holds multiple world records like Guinness World Records, World Records India, Eurasia World Records, Indian Book of Records, London Book of Records, and USA Book of Records. She has submitted the world’s largest hand-embroidered UP Police badge for a new Guinness World Record. An author of eight books, she is also a tarot card reader, art therapist, and social worker.
Felicitated for her achievements in science, Dr. Padmini Mishra, a Scientist-B with ICMR and wife of a sub-inspector from Gorakhpur, completed her PhD from Banaras Hindu University in 2024, and joined ICMR. Her research on rabies was published in The Lancet. She has six research papers to her credit.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram