On International Women’s Day, Vaama Saarthi honours women, girls from UP Police families for exemplary achievement

Members of 'Vaama Saarthi' felicitate women from police families in Lucknow on Monday. The event, marking International Women’s Day 2026, honored 14 individuals for achievements in diverse fields. (Source: X/@Uppolice)

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Uttar Pradesh Police Family Welfare Association ‘Vaama Saarthi’ felicitated 14 women and girls from the families of non-gazetted police personnel for exemplary achievement in diverse fields. The felicitation ceremony was inspired by the theme of International Women’s Day 2026 — ‘Give To Gain’.

The association had invited online nominations from all districts and received 530 entries. The Vaama Saarthi Screening Committee selected 14 women and girls for felicitation, a spokesperson said.

Presenting certificates of merit to the awardees, Vaama Saarthi president Meenakshi Singh said, “Honouring these remarkable women on International Women’s Day is a moment of immense pride for the entire Uttar Pradesh Police fraternity. Their achievements are not merely personal milestones but they also inspire every other woman in the society.”