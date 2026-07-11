UP worker killed as 200-year-old Kali temple collapses during demolition

The accident occurred while the contractor was using a bulldozer to demolish the old temple to clear the route for the expanded roadway. (Representational image)

One worker was killed and another injured after the dome of a 200-year-old Kali temple allegedly collapsed on them during a demolition drive for a road-widening project in Mughalsarai town of Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district on Friday night.

The demolition was part of a Public Works Department (PWD) project that has been underway for the past four months. However, district administration officials said the demolition was carried out without prior intimation to the local administration or the police.

According to officials, both victims were employees of the private contractor engaged by the PWD. The accident occurred while the contractor was using a bulldozer to demolish the old temple to clear the route for the expanded roadway.