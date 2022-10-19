scorecardresearch
Uttarakhand shootout: Looking into videos of incident on social media: Moradabad cops

A murder case was registered against 12 unidentified policemen of Thakurdwara police station in Moradabad in connection with the killing of the woman, Gurpreet Bhullar, wife of a local BJP leader and block chief in Uttarakhand, Gurtej Bhullar.

The videos have apparently been made when a Moradabad police team reached Gurtej's residence in pursuit of Jaffar. (Representational/File)

THE MORADABAD police, investigating into attack on its personnel in Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand last week while chasing a wanted gangster, have started scrutiny of videos of the purported incident that have surfaced on social media. The police denied having any knowledge about where the videos were uploaded from. A woman was killed and six policemen were injured in the incident on October 12.

In connection with the alleged attack on the police team, a case has been registered in Moradabad against gangster Jaffar and 35 unidentified persons. The Moradabad Police have claimed that its team reached Gurtej’s residence in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, in pursuit of Jaffar. He managed to escape from the spot. Three days ago, the police arrested him after a shootout in Moradabad.

DIG, Saharanpur Range, Shalabh Mathur said that five-six videos of the Udham Singh Nagar incident have surfaced on social media recently. “We are studying them,” he added.

The videos have apparently been made when a Moradabad police team reached Gurtej’s residence in pursuit of Jaffar. A senior police officer said although CCTV is installed at Gurtej’s residence, the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) is yet to be provided to the Udham Singh Nagar police.

Meanwhile, the Moradabad police are awaiting details they sought from their Udham Singh Nagar counterparts through a letter. Among other details, they sought a copy of the FIR registered in connection with Gurpreet’s death and a copy of the post-mortem report.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Hemant Kutiyal has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank officer to investigate the incident.

The SIT would be headed by ASP Ashok Kumar Singh, said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Sandeep Kumar Meena. Ashok Kumar is holding the charge of ASP Traffic in Moradabad. There will be around five members in the SIT.

A senior police officer said one of the injured policemen has been discharged from hospital while the other five are still undergoing treatment.

The UP police claimed to have identified four of the persons who attacked the police team. These include Gurtej Bullar and three of his relatives, said a police officer, adding that efforts are on to identify other accused in the case.

