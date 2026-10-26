UP medical college student found dead in hostel park

The body of a 27-year-old MBBS student was found in a park below his hostel at a government medical college in Pratapgarh district on Sunday.

Police said no suicide note had been recovered and the cause of death would be clear after postmortem examination.

The student, Mithlesh Kumar, was found lying in the park by fellow hostel residents. A security guard alerted the college authorities, who informed the police and Kumar’s family in Ballia. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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“The picture will become clear once the postmortem report is received,” said Pratapgarh Circle Officer Ashutosh Mishra.