UP medical college student found dead in hostel park

The body of a 27-year-old MBBS student was found in a park below his hostel at a government medical college in Pratapgarh district on Sunday.
Police said no suicide note had been recovered and the cause of death would be clear after postmortem examination.
The student, Mithlesh Kumar, was found lying in the park by fellow hostel residents. A security guard alerted the college authorities, who informed the police and Kumar’s family in Ballia. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
“The picture will become clear once the postmortem report is received,” said Pratapgarh Circle Officer Ashutosh Mishra.
Kumar was a student of the 2024 batch at Dr Sone Lal Patel Medical College and was in his first year after failing his examinations twice, police said.
His room was on the first floor of the seven-storey hostel building, which he shared with two other students. Police searched the room but found nothing suspicious. Police are examining CCTV footage near the hostel and questioning students, including Kumar’s roommates. They also recovered his cellphone and spectacles from the hostel rooftop, officers said.
A probe is underway, and police are awaiting postmortem report to establish circumstances surrounding his death.