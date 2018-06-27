Uttar Prdesh – Cop killed by contract killers; wife, 4 daughters held: Police

The cop’s body was recovered from a drain The cop’s body was recovered from a drain

A sub-inspector, whose body was recovered from a drain in Sadar Bazar area of Shahjahanpur district, was allegedly murdered by two contract killers hired by his wife because he had opposed her extra-marital affair, police said Tuesday.

Meharban Ali’s wife Zahida Begum, and his daughters Saba, Zeenat, Alia and Iram, were arrested on Tuesday after Zahida allegedly confessed to the police. Police said the daughters had helped their mother because Meharban was “against their lifestyle”.

On Tuesday, the accused were produced before a local court which sent them to jail, said Circle Officer (City) Sumit Shukla. A police team has been sent to Muzaffarnagar to trace the two contract killers, identified as Tehsin and Qasim, he added.

A native of Muzaffarnagar, Meharban (59), who was posted at the Reserve Police Lines in Shahjahanpur, lived in Jalal Nagar locality. His rented apartment was located around 200 metres from the drain in which his body was found.

CO Shukla said that during the investigation, they had collected footage from CCTVs installed outside the home of Meharban’s neighbour. “The footage showed two men carrying Meharban Ali on a motorcycle, and Zahida and her four daughters walking behind it. We interrogated Zahida and her four daughters and they confessed to the crime,” he added.

Station House Officer, Sadar Bazaar police station, Daya Chand Sharma, said, “It also came to light that Zahida was having an affair with her brother-in-law and Meharban Ai had come to know about it. They would quarrel about it frequently. Zahida had recently approached Tehsin and Qasim and struck a deal with them for Rs 50,000 to kill her husband.”

He further said, “At around 11 am on Saturday, Meharban returned home from work. Around an hour later, the hired killers overpowered and strangled him. After he fell unconscious, they banged his head several times against the wall. Zahida and her daughters were present in the house when he was attacked.” “At around 11.30 pm, the hired killers carried Meharban’s body on a motorcycle and dumped it in the nullah,” added the CO.

