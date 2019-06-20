Uttar Pradresh: At least 15 dead, 32 hurt in 2 accidents

AT LEAST 15 people were killed and 32 were injured in two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh Wednesday. In Sambhal district, eight people were killed and 12 injured in an accident on the Moradabad-Agra Highway. In Fatehpur district, seven people were killed and 20 others were injured in another accident.

In Sambhal, the accident, which happened around 1:30 am, was between a pick-up SUV vehicle and a canter truck took place under Bahjoi police station area.

Superintendent of Police, Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad said the injured were admitted to different hospitals. “Only one is critical while the rest are stable,” Prasad said.

Station House Officer, Bahjoi, Satendra Pal, said the accident happened when the two vehicles collided head-on. “Both vehicles were coming at a high speed when they collided. The exact reason for the collision has not been ascertained yet. It could be because of a bend in the road. Drivers of both vehicles have survived and are being treated. In the SUV, litchi was being transported while the canter truck had people returning from a wedding ceremony in Badaun,” Pal said, adding that two of the deceased were children.

SP Yamuna Prasad said, “We are helping the injured get treatment. We will ensure that the families of those who died get aid from the government.”

Meanwhile, seven people were killed and 20 others were injured in another accident that was reported from Fatehpur district when a bus and a truck collided head-on under the Chandpur police station.

“The accident happened on the road from Fatehpur to Jahanabad. Both vehicles were speeding and both the drivers are among those killed. It happened around 1 pm Wednesday,” Shripal Yadav, Circle Officer for Zafarganj, said.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals and discharged,” Shripal Yadav added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accidents and offered his condolences to the families of the people who have died in the accident. “The CM has directed district officials to provide necessary treatment to people who have been injured,” a release issued by the CM’s office said.