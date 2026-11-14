90 UP Youth Congress office-bearers suspended for not showing up at Ramlila Maidan rally

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has suspended nearly 90 office-bearers from across Uttar Pradesh for allegedly failing to attend three recent Congress protests in the National Capital, including a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

State vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and several district presidents are on the suspension list dated November 12, it is learnt.

In the order, the IYC said it had taken a serious note of the office-bearers’ absence from the Delhi programmes and decided to suspend them with immediate effect till further notice.

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The action was part of an organisational review aimed at ensuring the participation of office-bearers in party programmes and protests. Besides the November 1 event at Ramlila Maidan, the other programmes included a march held on October 12.