90 UP Youth Congress office-bearers suspended for not showing up at Ramlila Maidan rally

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has suspended nearly 90 office-bearers from across Uttar Pradesh for allegedly failing to attend three recent Congress protests in the National Capital, including a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.
State vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and several district presidents are on the suspension list dated November 12, it is learnt.
In the order, the IYC said it had taken a serious note of the office-bearers’ absence from the Delhi programmes and decided to suspend them with immediate effect till further notice.
The action was part of an organisational review aimed at ensuring the participation of office-bearers in party programmes and protests. Besides the November 1 event at Ramlila Maidan, the other programmes included a march held on October 12.
Of those facing the suspension, 67 office-bearers are from eastern UP, including three state vice-presidents, 33 general secretaries, 18 secretaries, a joint secretary and 12 district presidents, a youth wing leader said.
The district presidents named in the list are from Ballia, Basti, Chandauli, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Mau, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Varanasi and Maharajganj.
Vishal Singh, IYC state president for the East Zone, told The Indian Express that while 67 office-bearers are from his zone in the list, the final number could come down as some of those named had subsequently submitted proof of their presence at the Delhi protests, while others had explained their absence citing personal reasons.
Their explanations are being examined before a final decision is taken, he added.
Confirming the action, Deepak Shivhare, Youth Congress state president for the Central Zone, said 12 office-bearers from his zone had been suspended and they included district presidents, general secretaries and secretaries.
“At a review meeting in Delhi, it was made clear that those who cannot spare time for organisational activities under the present circumstances should not continue holding positions. Attendance at these programmes was made compulsory. We have initiated the process of appointing new office-bearers to fill the vacancies,” he said.
Shivhare, however, said there were genuine personal circumstances in some cases. “There were people who had valid reasons for not attending the events. One district president from Gonda, for instance, informed us that his wife was due to deliver a baby. Such cases have to be looked at differently,” he said.
Paras Shukla, Youth Congress state president for the West Zone, said about 17 office-bearers from his zone were suspended.
A senior Congress functionary said the action carried a clear message that those holding organisational positions must be able to devote time to party activities. “The message is clear and their performance will also be reviewed,” he further said.
The action comes at a time when the Congress is seeking to strengthen its organisational structure in the state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. It signals an attempt by the party’s youth wing to enforce greater accountability among its office-bearers and ensure their participation in political programmes and protests.