UP: Adityanath expands Cabinet, Muzaffarnagar riot accused finds place

In the first reshuffle of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Council of Ministers since BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh about two years ago, 18 new ministers were inducted while five were promoted. Six Cabinet ministers, six ministers of state (with independent charge) and 11 state ministers were administered the oath by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan.

Among the notable inclusions in the Cabinet was Thana Bhawan MLA Suresh Rana, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots that claimed more than 60 lives. Rana faces charges related to making provocative speeches to incite riots.

Interestingly, the names of Apna Dal (Sone Lal) chief Anupriya Patel’s husband Ashish Patel and Rajnath Singh’s son, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, were missing from the list of newly-sworn ministers.

It was speculated that Ashish Patel might be inducted in the Council of Ministers to appease the Apna Dal after Anupriya, a Union minister in the previous Narendra Modi government, was not given a Cabinet berth after this year’s general election.

Besides Rana, three ministers of state with independent charge — Mahendra Singh, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Anil Rajbhar — were promoted to the Cabinet, which also saw two new faces — Ram Naresh Agnihotri and Kamla Rani Varun.

The promotion of Anil Rajbhar to the Cabinet is being seen as a measure to reach out to the Rajbhar community, which constitutes around 17-18 per cent of the population in the Purvanchal region, following the exit of Om Prakash Rajbhar from the NDA. Om Prakash Rajbhar has considerable sway among voters of his non-Yadav OBC community.

हर मोर्चे पर असफल होती प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार अपनी नाकामी से ध्यान हटाने के लिए एक तरफ़ अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफ़र कर अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी से पल्ला झाड़ लेना चाहती है, तो दूसरी तरफ़ कैबिनेट का विस्तार कर जनता का ध्यान बाँटना चाहती है. भाजपा की गुमराह करने वाली राजनीति से जनता त्रस्त है — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 20, 2019

Former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the UP government was only trying to divert people’s attention from its failures. “The BJP government has failed on every front and now wants to run away from its responsibilities by transferring its officers. It is only trying to divert people’s attention through this Cabinet expansion,” Akhilesh tweeted.