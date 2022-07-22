Uttar Pradesh govt accords ‘Y’ category security to SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar

July 22, 2022 12:49:01 pm
The Uttar Pradesh government has accorded ‘Y’ category security to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, an alliance partner of the Samajwadi Party, officials said on Friday.
Under the ‘Y’ category security cover, a protectee is provided 11 security personnel, including two personal security officers (PSO).
The development comes days after Rajbhar’s party broke ranks with the SP and voted for Droupadi Murmu, who was the NDA’s candidate in the July 18 presidential election and emerged victorious over her rival and the Opposition’s nominee Yashwant Sinha.
In a letter to the additional director general of police (security), Joint Secretary of Home Department Vinay Kumar Singh said it has been decided to extend ‘Y’ category security to SBSP president and Zahurabad MLA Om Prakash Rajbhar provisionally in anticipation of a decision in this regard, a senior official said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Singh also asked the ADG to complete the necessary formalities in the matter.
When contacted, SBSP national spokesperson and Rajbhar’s son Arjun said the party president is being provided ‘Y’ category security.
The SBSP had contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held earlier this year in alliance with the SP. However, the ties between the two allies have been strained of late.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav did not invite Rajbhar to a meeting convened in Lucknow in support of Sinha early this month, while another party ally and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary attended it.
Later, Rajbhar announced the SBSP would support Murmu but maintained that his six-MLA party was still part of the opposition grouping that fought the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh govt accords ‘Y’ category security to SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar
Comic-Con returns in full force with costumes, crowds
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation polls: Final voters’ list published, but uncertainty remains on ward system
Ukraine tries to make the case that it can win, citing recent strikes
Brendon McCullum happy with Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement, says the England skipper can ‘immerse himself’ in Tests
The Gray Man movie review: Despite two charismatic leads and an efficient Dhanush, the film is just serviceable
Simbu’s father T Rajendar returns from US after medical treatment
In its 15th year, FDCI India Couture Week celebrates ‘haute couture’, also known as ‘a way of life’
Relaying of Old Madras Road necessitates traffic diversions in east Bengaluru
You can fly Akasa Air from August 7; here are the routes, prices and other offerings
CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Board ‘trying hard’ to announce today, says official
Laal Singh Chaddha is a very desi film: Atul Kulkarni