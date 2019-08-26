Uttar Pradesh: Woman, two sons get life term for killing teen girl

A local court in Kanpur has awarded life imprisonment to a woman and her two sons for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in 2003. According to prosecution, the victim, Rachna, was staying with her mother, two sisters and a brother on rent at the accused’s residence at Barra area of the city.

Advertising

Rachna was killed because her family refused to vacate the rented house, said government counsel Jitendra Pandey. Another reason was her denial to marry one of the sons of the accused woman.

The case dates back to October 21, 2003 when Rachna was alone in the house rented by Roshan Lal in Barra. While her mother Kusma Singh and elder brother Rohit had gone for work, two younger sisters Rolly and Diksha were in school.

Pandey said when Rolly and Diksha returned, they saw from the window that Roshan Lal, his wife Maya and their sons Nitin and Sachin were hanging Rachna’s body from a fan. A case was lodged against the family of four on murder charges.

Advertising

On Saturday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Kapila Raghav awarded life imprisonment to Maya and her two sons Nitin and Sachin. Roshan Lal died during the trial.

“Rolly was eight-year-old when the incident occurred. The accused were out on bail and were taken into custody soon after the court held them guilty,” said Pandey.