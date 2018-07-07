Uttar Pradesh: Woman gangraped in Unnao, three arrested

On Friday, Rahul (21) and Vimal (20) were arrested, while a third accused Aakash (22) is already in jail in connection with a theft case. Three others, Pawan, Ritik and Vipin, are absconding. (Representational Image) On Friday, Rahul (21) and Vimal (20) were arrested, while a third accused Aakash (22) is already in jail in connection with a theft case. Three others, Pawan, Ritik and Vipin, are absconding. (Representational Image)

Police lodged an FIR after a video emerged on social media on Thursday showing a group of men molesting a woman and dragging her to an orchard, later established to be in Unnao district, and allegedly raping her. Three men have been arrested in the case.

According to the police, the woman had not come forward to lodge a complaint in connection with the incident, which happened around two months ago. The video, the police said, had been shot by one of the accused and circulated on social media.

“She is a 30-year-old widow with three children,” said Dinesh Chandra Sharma, Gangahat police station house officer. “We tracked her down after filing the FIR and spoke to her. She claimed she was threatened by the accused. We assured her of help and convinced her to record her statement.” The victim later recorded her statement with the police. Her medical examination was also conducted and the report is awaited.

The woman was with a neighbour, a man, when a group of youths came by and started misbehaving with them. While the neighbour fled after being assaulted, the woman was taken to the orchard. “In the video, they dragged her to the thickets and raped her. After that, they allowed her to go, giving her Rs 50 to reach home,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Unnao) Anoop Kumar Singh. “We were able to identify her and the accused with the help of locals.”

ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said the neighbour did not inform the police either as he was threatened. “Rahul shot the video and circulated it on social media two days ago. Pawan, Ritik and Vipin are also seen in the video. Vimal is also heard in the video,” said ASP Anoop Kumar Singh.

