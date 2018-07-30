Uttar Pradesh: Woman, child die in roof collapse

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A woman and her four-year-old son died when the roof of their house collapsed in Nara village under Mansoorpur police station in Muzaffarnagar around midnight Saturday.

Lalita (28) and Gagan were identified as the deceased. Lalita’s husband Anil Prajapati (32) and their two daughters Rakhi (6) and Purnima (3) suffered serious injuries.

People in the area said they heard a loud noise and rushed to their aid, while some informed the police.

“The bodies have been sent for autopsy, while the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Muzzafarnagar,” said KTS Chauhan, in-charge of Mansoorpur police station.

